Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



5.1.1935 - 28.3.2019

Passed away peacefully on Thursday. Loved husband and best mate of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Bridgette, Jenny and Gerry Oudt, and David and Roeli Fallow. Loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved brother of Ron and the late Phyl Stoddart, and Sylvia Lang. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, corner of Miller and Lindisfarne Streets, on Monday, April 1, at 10.00am. Private interment to follow. Donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Townhouse 71, Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, 40 O'Byrne Street, Invercargill 9810.







STODDART, Bruce Charles:5.1.1935 - 28.3.2019Passed away peacefully on Thursday. Loved husband and best mate of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Bridgette, Jenny and Gerry Oudt, and David and Roeli Fallow. Loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved brother of Ron and the late Phyl Stoddart, and Sylvia Lang. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, corner of Miller and Lindisfarne Streets, on Monday, April 1, at 10.00am. Private interment to follow. Donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Townhouse 71, Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, 40 O'Byrne Street, Invercargill 9810. Published in Southland Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers