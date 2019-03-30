STODDART, Bruce Charles:
5.1.1935 - 28.3.2019
Passed away peacefully on Thursday. Loved husband and best mate of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Bridgette, Jenny and Gerry Oudt, and David and Roeli Fallow. Loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved brother of Ron and the late Phyl Stoddart, and Sylvia Lang. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, corner of Miller and Lindisfarne Streets, on Monday, April 1, at 10.00am. Private interment to follow. Donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Townhouse 71, Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, 40 O'Byrne Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019