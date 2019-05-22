HENDERSON, Bruce:
At home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019; aged 82 years. Loved husband and best friend of Eileen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alistair; Jill and Craig (Oz); Lindsay and Cristy; Sandra and Bryan. Loved Grandad Bruce of Abbey, Tom, and Maddie; Daniel, Rhys and Asha, and Connor; Campbell and Emma. Loved Great-Grandad of Lilly. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Philipp Stern; Rowena; Ruth and Peter Menlove. Also loved brother-in-law of Gordon and Anita Dickie. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Bruce will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 24 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu for flowers, donations can be made at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 136 Winton Hedgehope Highway, RD 2, Winton 9782.
Published in Southland Times from May 22 to May 23, 2019