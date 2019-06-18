THOMAS,
Brian Joseph (Joe):
Passed away in the loving care of the staff of Vickery Court on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Loved father of Stephen, Simon, and Vanessa. Loved Pop Pop of Sam, Shannon, Dean, and Jena, loved brother and brother-in-law of Ed and Shona, Audrey and the late Noel, John and Iris, Terry and Judy, and Tricia, a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service for Joe will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Thursday, June 20, at 2.00pm. Messages to 414 Herbert Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019