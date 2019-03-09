SWAIN, Brian Henry:
It is with deep sadness that we inform you of Brian's unexpected passing. Brian passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 7, 2019. Aged 71 years. Brian is the most dearly loved husband of Heather, and best Dad to Richard and Cassie, and Elizabeth and Daniel. Adoring Grandad to wee Ella. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 134 Lorn Street, Glengarry, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2019