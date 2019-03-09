SWAIN, Brian Henry:
Loved son of the late Albert and Joy Swain, brother and brother-in-law of Mervyn and Christine, Meryl and Peter, Earl and Toni, Beverley and the late Bruce, Evelyn and David, Shirley and Doug. Friend of Christine. Loved son-in-law of the late Bill and Jean Fleming, brother-in-law of Neville and Beverley. A loved uncle and friend to many.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2019