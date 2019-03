Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian FOX. View Sign



17.9.1946 - 21.3.2019

After 72 great years. Suddenly at Rowena Jackson. Dearly loved husband of Allison Fox (nee Kissell). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Kathleen, and Joanna and Jared. Special granddad to Jayden, Michael, Dion, Molly, Zoe, and Hannah. The family would like to thank the staff at Rowena Jackson's Donovan Wing for their wonderful care and attention with Brian. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to make a donation to Alzheimer's Southland and may be left at the service. Messages to 185 McQuarrie Street, Invercargill 9812.







FOX, Brian Terrance:17.9.1946 - 21.3.2019After 72 great years. Suddenly at Rowena Jackson. Dearly loved husband of Allison Fox (nee Kissell). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Kathleen, and Joanna and Jared. Special granddad to Jayden, Michael, Dion, Molly, Zoe, and Hannah. The family would like to thank the staff at Rowena Jackson's Donovan Wing for their wonderful care and attention with Brian. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to make a donation to Alzheimer's Southland and may be left at the service. Messages to 185 McQuarrie Street, Invercargill 9812. Published in Southland Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019

