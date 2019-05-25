DRUMMOND,
Brian David Lyall:
106201 R/O RNZNVR. Passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Loved husband of the late Sandra, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Maria (Perth), Debbie and Peter (Queenstown), loved Grandad of Stacey, Angela, Jenna, and Jayden. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barrie (Cass), the late David, Kareen and Les, and Sheryl and Russell, and loved and helpful companion of Bev. At Brian's request, a private service has been held. Messages to 28 McBride Street, Frankton 9300.
Published in Southland Times on May 25, 2019