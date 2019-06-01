MURRAY, Brenda Olive:
Peacefully at Ascot Care Home on Friday, May 31, 2019; aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Norman. Loved mother of *Brendon, and Fiona Coster, also loved mother-in-law of Craig Coster. Loved Nana of Andrew; Hayden, and Megan. Loved daughter of *Ronald and *Ethel Gerrard, and also loved daughter-in-law of *Isobel and *Andy Murray. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and *Avis Brinsdon, Jill and Russell Shaw, *Judy and Gordon Cameron. A special friend and honourary sister of Rhonda and *Don Stodart. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Brenda will be held in the J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: c/- Fiona Coster 79 Egerton Road, RD 1, Winton 9781. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 1 to June 3, 2019