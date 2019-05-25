Beverly WORNER

  • "It has been our privilege to have Bev as a sister-in-law..."
    - Colene & John Taylor
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
WORNER,
Beverly Ann Joan:
Passed away peacefully in Blenheim, aged 76. Loved daughter of the late Stan and Agnes O'Docherty, sister and sister-in-law of Colleen and Murray Wilson (Kingston), Kevin and Christine O'Docherty (Dunedin), Brian and Suzanne O'Docherty (Blenheim), Valaire Chalmers (Christchurch), Pat Wilcox (Invercargill) and the late Desmond O'Docherty and Graham O'Docherty. Loved Grandmother of her grandchildren. A celebration of Bev's life will be held a the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services,
15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, May 30, at 2.00pm.
