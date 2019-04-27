EVANS, Beverley Anne:
At Hospice Southland on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Clayton Jones. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Etsuko; John and Lisa; Darren and Gillian. Loved Granny and Great-Granny of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per Beverley's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A special thanks to the staff of Hospice Southland for their loving care of Beverley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent direct to Hospice Southland. Messages to 105 Bourke Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 27, 2019