ANDREWS, Betty Lorraine:
Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Tony Naughton, Jan, Joy and Neil Gillespie, the late Jamie Clark, and Vikki, loved nana of her 16 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Wilson McMurtrie, the late Aeilie, and Bill Heslip, Estelle Andrews, Ngaere and Lindsey Densem and Owen and Yvonne Andrews. A Memorial Graveside Service to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Saturday 25 May at 2pm at the Riverton Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on May 18, 2019