ANDREWS, Betty Lorraine:
On April 19, 2019, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Tony Naughton, Jan, Joy and Neil Gillespie, the late Jamie, and Vikki, loved Nana of her 16 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to 10 Lowburn Terrace, RD2, Cromwell 9384. A Memorial Service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in Riverton at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 27, 2019