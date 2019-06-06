REED, Bessie Amiria:
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pat, Angela and Lee, Tania, Scott and Nicky, Melanie and Alastair. Loved Nana B and Great-Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bessie's memory to Southland Hospice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Bessie's life will be held at 10.30am, Monday, June 10, in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, followed by private cremation. Messages to 21 Totara Street, Invercargill 9812. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 6 to June 8, 2019