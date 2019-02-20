Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernhard BARBOUR. View Sign



Bernhard David Joseph

(Bernie):

On February 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, with best friends and family by his side, aged 70 years. Former husband of Denise, loved father of Desirae (Ireland), Monique and Scott Murray, Gerard and Corina, Leonie and Lance McMillan, and John Murphy. A very proud Granddad Bernie of his 10 grandchildren, loved brother of Jack, Buddy, Laurie, Lorraine and Bruce Taylor (Wairoa), and a treasured true friend of Wayne, and Terri. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bernie Barbour, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Bernie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, February 22, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.







