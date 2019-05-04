Acknowledgement

BOLGER, Bernadette Ann:

6.4.1949 - 31.3.2019

The final word from Bernadette -

"Yes I loved to travel, but I was always about our relationships, that's what counted".

Bernadette's family would like to thank all who supported the family and Bernadette during her illness and passing. We appreciated all of the messages, visits, food and hugs, we were overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness and friendship from the Cromwell community and friends and family from afar. Special thanks to Gayle McCormack and the District Nursing team for always going the extra mile with compassion and care; Central Otago Hospice care co-ordinators Christine and Amanda, always gentle and smiling; the wonderful caregivers from Healthcare New Zealand who tended to Bernadette with respect and dignity; Dr Pauley and the team at Cromwell Medical Centre who were always available and compassionate; Jackie and the team at Cromwell Pharmacy who always went the extra mile with a smile and a kind word; and the Cromwell Presbyterian Church family for the prayers, meals, support and taking care of us all. Leigh-Anne and the team at Central Otago Funerals for their superb care of Bernadette and family. Bernadette loved to travel and was at peace with this journey as her destination was the most exciting yet, singing praises with the angels.



