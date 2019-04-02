Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at home in Cromwell. Beloved wife of Stewart. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Antonia Haslam, Craig and Susan Bracefield, Bradley and Megan Bracefield, and Luke and Lorna Bracefield. Grandmother (fondly known as Grandma BB and Bungle) to Caitlin; Lucy, Willow; Joshua, Liam, Jonothon; Bede and Basil. Loved sister of Veronica and Phil Crannitch, Lawrence and Sandra Goodson, Angela and Dave Darch, and Gerard Goodson. Loved "Bernadette" to Stewart's children, Carol and Brent Preddy, Marie and Manu Simeon, Aaron and Lucy Bolger, and grandchildren Ike; Kyle and Georgia; Stephanie, Acacia, Jezrah, Duke and Sylvie. Special Mum and Nana B to Julie and Lukas. Bernadette's family wish to sincerely thank Gayle McCormack for her special care of Bernadette.

Loving mother to many.

A service to celebrate Bernadette's life is to be held at Cromwell Presbyterian Church, Elspbeth Street, on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Central Otago Hospice are greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 11 Goodger Court, Cromwell 9310.







Peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at home in Cromwell. Beloved wife of Stewart. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Antonia Haslam, Craig and Susan Bracefield, Bradley and Megan Bracefield, and Luke and Lorna Bracefield. Grandmother (fondly known as Grandma BB and Bungle) to Caitlin; Lucy, Willow; Joshua, Liam, Jonothon; Bede and Basil. Loved sister of Veronica and Phil Crannitch, Lawrence and Sandra Goodson, Angela and Dave Darch, and Gerard Goodson. Loved "Bernadette" to Stewart's children, Carol and Brent Preddy, Marie and Manu Simeon, Aaron and Lucy Bolger, and grandchildren Ike; Kyle and Georgia; Stephanie, Acacia, Jezrah, Duke and Sylvie. Special Mum and Nana B to Julie and Lukas. Bernadette's family wish to sincerely thank Gayle McCormack for her special care of Bernadette.Loving mother to many.A service to celebrate Bernadette's life is to be held at Cromwell Presbyterian Church, Elspbeth Street, on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Central Otago Hospice are greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 11 Goodger Court, Cromwell 9310. Published in Southland Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019

