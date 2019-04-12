Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



PHILLIPS, Barbara Jean

(nee Jefferies):

(formerly of Papatowai). Passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Aged 70 years. Loved partner of Bryan Bevin. Much loved mum and friend of Justine and Heath King, Harry (Daryl) and Aroha. Loved step-mum of David, Mike, Vick and Paul Hayes. Loved Nana of Danielle and Kansas, Brandon and Shakia, Patrick, Anare and Whitney, Hori, Toni and Breckyn, Maddie, George, Finn and Oscar. Lifelong friend of Flipper (John) and special friend of Toni and Flynn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of George* and Sue*, Peter and Wendy, Billy and Sharyn. Loved aunty, great-aunty, and great-great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm, in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. Barbara is resting at 4 Cushen Street, Invercargill, until her service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for the Southland Hospice at the service.

(*denotes deceased)







