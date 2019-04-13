Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Athol BLAKIE. View Sign





BLAKIE, Athol Price:

Passed away peacefully, on Friday, April 12, at Vickery Court; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Edna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kenneth and Marion (Auckland), Stephen and Jo, Susan and Ian Chalmers (Garston), Michael and Davina. Loved grandad of Christopher, Michelle and partner Niall; Angus and Erin, Thomas and Megan; Catherine*, Craig and Michelle, Emma and partner Sam, Sam and Sophie. Loved great-grandad of Baxter, Adalyn; Elliot; Hunter; and Harry. Loved son of Vera* and Wilson* Blakie, brother and brother-in-law Margaret*, Valerie and Bryon* Affleck, Heather and Robert* Heenan. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service for Athol will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets on Tuesday, April 16, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 246A Yarrow Street, Invercargill 9810.

