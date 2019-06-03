Astley HOLMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Astley HOLMS.
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoHOLMS, Astley Audrey:
Peacefully, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Peacehaven Village; aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, dearly loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Diane and Alister Menpes (Orepuki), Rodger and Pam Holms (Waimahaka), Alison and Jeremy Hogue (Alexandra). A dearly loved Nana and Great-Nana.
A big thank you to all the staff at Peacehaven, who took such wonderful care of Mum
A private service for Astley will be held. Messages to D Menpes, RD 1 Riverton 9881.

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.