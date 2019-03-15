IRWIN, Arthur Stannard:
Suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019; in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Jenene; Russell and Noeline; Allison and Bill Heard; dearly loved Pop of Dale, Blair, and Suzanne; Rebecca, Simon, and Geoff; Mike, and Stephen. Also a special great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren and the late Ryan. Special thank you to all who cared for Arthur. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private cremation will be held. The family warmly invite everyone to a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Arthur in the Winton Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 18 at 1.00pm. Messages to 41 Forest Hill Crossing Road, RD 1, Winton 9781.
