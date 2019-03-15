Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur IRWIN. View Sign



Suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019; in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Jenene; Russell and Noeline; Allison and Bill Heard; dearly loved Pop of Dale, Blair, and Suzanne; Rebecca, Simon, and Geoff; Mike, and Stephen. Also a special great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren and the late Ryan. Special thank you to all who cared for Arthur. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private cremation will be held. The family warmly invite everyone to a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Arthur in the Winton Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 18 at 1.00pm. Messages to 41 Forest Hill Crossing Road, RD 1, Winton 9781.







IRWIN, Arthur Stannard:Suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019; in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Jenene; Russell and Noeline; Allison and Bill Heard; dearly loved Pop of Dale, Blair, and Suzanne; Rebecca, Simon, and Geoff; Mike, and Stephen. Also a special great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren and the late Ryan. Special thank you to all who cared for Arthur. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private cremation will be held. The family warmly invite everyone to a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Arthur in the Winton Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 18 at 1.00pm. Messages to 41 Forest Hill Crossing Road, RD 1, Winton 9781. Published in Southland Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

