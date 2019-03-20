DEWE, Arnold Arthur:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold DEWE.
Died peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at Bupa Ascot Care Home, aged 87 years. Beloved husband for 65 years of Lorna*. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Fay (Perth), Robyn and Jim Cosgrove, Brett* and Michele, Mark and Lyn (Invercargill), Kevin (Dunedin), Fay and Wayne Rule (Winton), Carol (Perth). Loved Granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Arnold's life will be held at 2.00pm, Friday, March 22, at First Presbytarian Church, Invercargill. Private Cremation to follow. Messages to 12a Conway Crescent, Glengarry, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019