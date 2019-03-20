Arnold DEWE

DEWE, Arnold Arthur:
Died peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at Bupa Ascot Care Home, aged 87 years. Beloved husband for 65 years of Lorna*. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Fay (Perth), Robyn and Jim Cosgrove, Brett* and Michele, Mark and Lyn (Invercargill), Kevin (Dunedin), Fay and Wayne Rule (Winton), Carol (Perth). Loved Granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Arnold's life will be held at 2.00pm, Friday, March 22, at First Presbytarian Church, Invercargill. Private Cremation to follow. Messages to 12a Conway Crescent, Glengarry, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
