HOFFMAN, Annie Elizabeth

(née Shaw) (Beth):

Passed peacefully at Vickery Court with her family by her side on Friday, April 5, 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife for 64 years of Bruce. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of George and Robyn, Kenneth, and Glenda and Stephen Wells. Loving Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of *Ray and *Rob Anderson, *Mary and *Wallace Butler, *Roddy and *Jeanette Hoffman, *Gordon and Margaret Hoffman. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held in First Presbyterian Church, Tay Street, Invercargill on Wednesday, April 10, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hearing Association would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 55 Vyner Road, RD 9, Invercargill 9879.







Published in Southland Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019

