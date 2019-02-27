HENDERSON,
Annie Catherine
(nee Shepherd):
Peacefully at Rose Lodge, on February 26, 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles. A loved mum, mum-in-law and Nana of Arthur and Marilyn, Andrew, Jayne; Diane and Geoff McGill, Lisa and Terry; Stewart and Valmai, Dwayne and Johanna, Cherie and Michael; Sharon and Lawrence Fisher, Tane*, Quinn and Aylah; Lynley and Robert Hogg, Stephanie, Marshall, Elliott and Natalie; Pam and Ewan Hilston, Luke and Matthew. Much loved by all her great-grandchildren. Messages to 185 West St, Invercargill 9810. A funeral service for Annie will be held in the J. Fraser and Son's Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Friday, March 1, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Her interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019