(nee Staunton):

Aged 95 years, peacefully at Longwood's Care Home, Riverton, March 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loved daughter of Thomas* and Alice* Staunton, loved sister and sister-in-law of Frank* and Joy*, Delia* and Theodore*, Frank*, Thomas* (KIA Italy WW2), Monica* and Thomas*, John* (Snow) and Joyce*, James* (Jimmy) and Mary*, Vincent*, Jack* and Elsbeth*, Mary* and Andrew*, Eddie* (KIA Italy WW2), Tom* and Gladys*, Timothy*, Nellie* and Allan*, Ralph*. Loved Aunty Annie to her nieces and nephews, and extended family, and a much loved character by her good friends the staff and residents at Longwood Village Rest Home.

"The last of her kind"

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Annie on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1.00pm, St Columba Catholic Church, Milton St, Riverton, followed by interment at the Riverton Cemetery. Messages to Winton and Districts Funeral Service, 306 Great North Road, Winton 9720.

(*denotes deceased)







