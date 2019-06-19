DICKSON,
Annabel Margaret (Betty):
Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, in the loving care of her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of the late John; Mairi and Ray Dickson; Diane and Murray McKeown; Barbara and Joe Bourque; Andrew and Viv; Jeannie and Sandro Dyer. Loved and adored by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would love you to join them for a get-together in memory of Betty at the Waikaia Hall, Friday 21st from 2.00pm with tribute beginning at 2.30pm. Messages to Dickson Family, Freshford, No. 7 RD, Gore.
Published in Southland Times from June 19 to June 20, 2019