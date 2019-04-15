VALENTINE,
Alva Doreen:
Much loved mother of Elaine and Nana of Karalyn, Tinaka and Andrew Niven. Passed away on 15th April 1976. Mum was joined by our father Noel Valentine on 22nd August 2015.
Have you read my letter Mum?
It went special delivery
I wrote all about our family
And how special you are to me
Have you read my letter Mum?
I really hope you have
For I placed it carefully in Dad's hand
When he left us to be with you.
Also remembering with love her parents
Alec and Ettie Robertson.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 15, 2019