VALENTINE,

Alva Doreen:

Much loved mother of Elaine and Nana of Karalyn, Tinaka and Andrew Niven. Passed away on 15th April 1976. Mum was joined by our father Noel Valentine on 22nd August 2015.



Have you read my letter Mum?

It went special delivery

I wrote all about our family

And how special you are to me



Have you read my letter Mum?

I really hope you have

For I placed it carefully in Dad's hand

When he left us to be with you.





Also remembering with love her parents

Alec and Ettie Robertson.





