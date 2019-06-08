MITCHELL,
Allan Edward (Mitch):
Retired NZ Police. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland on Monday, June 3, 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Tracy Winter (Timaru), Melissa (Auckland), Juliette, and Lucy Laby (Timaru), Justine and Chris Fogarty, Jayden, and Ricky Simons, Daniel, Ella, and Caitlin Fogarty (Christchurch), Mark and Nancy (Auckland), Grant and Annabelle (Christchurch), Scott and Nicola (Melbourne). Adored Grandad Mitch of Scarlet (Christchurch), Millie, and Leo (Melbourne). Special thanks to Hospice Southland for their compassionate care. A private family service has been held. Messages to 150 George Street, Windsor, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on June 8, 2019