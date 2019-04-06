BLEAKLEY, Allan Robert:
Passed to glory on Sunday, March 31, 2019, aged 73. Beloved husband and friend of Gaylene. Much loved father, father-in-law and Pop to his family: Leanne and Mark Johnston, Sam, James, Sophie, William, Alex and Lucy; Karen Bleakley and Malcolm Fagerlund, Isabelle; Megan Bleakley and Miles Chamberlayne; Sianon Bleakley and Cassandra Armstrong, Charlie and Havana. A friend to many.
'Safe in the arms of Jesus'
The Memorial Service for Allan will be held at the Lincoln Events Centre on Monday, April 8 at 1.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 6, 2019