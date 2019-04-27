Acknowledgement

GRAY, Alister Derek:

J18385 Abel Seaman RNZN. Sue, Kaylee, Jock, Paul, Beth and families wish to sincerely thank friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues for their care and support during the loss of Alister. The many expressions of sympathy, phone calls, cards, visits, flowers and food are greatly appreciated. Thank you to those who attended, travelled and took part in Alister's funeral Mass, including Fathers Damian Wynn-Williams and Pat McGettigan for officiating and for their support and friendship, and to the RSA for their tribute. To the Dunedin and Gore Hospitals, Gore District Nurses, and St John Ambulance we appreciate the care you provided. Thank you to the Dunedin Hospital Renal team and Mataura Medical Centre team, Alister had immense respect for you and we think very highly of you all. We thank friends, family and the Priests who visited Alister during his illness. Thank you, Hammond and Ryder Funeral Services for your fantastic support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and heartfelt thanks to everyone. Alister was a much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend.



