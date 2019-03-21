GRAY,
Alister Derek (Wizzy):
J18385 Abel Seaman RNZN. In his 70th year. (Peacefully) after a long and courageous battle on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home, Mataura. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sue. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Kaylee and Jock McNally (Oturehua), Paul and Beth (Gore). Dearly loved Grandad of Logan, Ben, Mitchell, and Claudia; Oliver, Lachlan, and Georgina.
'Rest in Peace'
'We loved and admired your strength of character'
Requiem Mass for Alister will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, March 26, at 11.00am, then leaving for the Mataura Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the Gore Hospital Family Room. Rosary will be recited in the Church on Monday evening at 6.00pm. Messages to 5 Argyle Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019