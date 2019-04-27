COULING, Alistair Neil:

Peacefully at home on April 25, 2019. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband to Aroha. Much loved Dad and father-in-law to Christina and Dave. Loved son of the late Albert (Dick) and the late Christina, and brother to David and Miriam.

"A man of integrity, accountability and unity.

A union brother to many."

A service for Neil will be held at the Tokoroa Cosmopolitan Club, Balmoral Drive, today (April 27) at 10.00am, with a tangi and service at Mangahanea Marae, Ruatoria, on Tuesday, April 30 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Kura Poutama Urupa. Donations to the Waikato Cancer Lodge would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

