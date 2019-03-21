Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Suddenly at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Loved wife of the late Mike. Loved mum of Bianca and Simone. Loved daughter of Lyn* and Wattie* Lilley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David* and Eve Lilley, Peter and Anthea Lilley, John and Donna Lilley. Loved daughter-in-law of Jean* and Mick* Pasco. Loved sister-in-law to Robin* and Bill* Watson, Ron and Dorothy Pasco, Maurice Pasco. Loved Auntie Jane to all her nieces and nephews and their families. Special friend of Alwyn, Shona, Pat, Raylee, Jen and Ann. A special thanks to mum's caregivers. Donations for the Blind Foundation guide dogs would be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium, on Monday, March 25, at 10.00am. Messages to 28 Benhar Street, Dunedin.

PASCO, Alison Jane (Jane):Suddenly at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Loved wife of the late Mike. Loved mum of Bianca and Simone. Loved daughter of Lyn* and Wattie* Lilley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David* and Eve Lilley, Peter and Anthea Lilley, John and Donna Lilley. Loved daughter-in-law of Jean* and Mick* Pasco. Loved sister-in-law to Robin* and Bill* Watson, Ron and Dorothy Pasco, Maurice Pasco. Loved Auntie Jane to all her nieces and nephews and their families. Special friend of Alwyn, Shona, Pat, Raylee, Jen and Ann. A special thanks to mum's caregivers. Donations for the Blind Foundation guide dogs would be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium, on Monday, March 25, at 10.00am. Messages to 28 Benhar Street, Dunedin.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019

