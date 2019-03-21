PASCO, Alison Jane (Jane):
Suddenly at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Loved wife of the late Mike. Loved mum of Bianca and Simone. Loved daughter of Lyn* and Wattie* Lilley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David* and Eve Lilley, Peter and Anthea Lilley, John and Donna Lilley. Loved daughter-in-law of Jean* and Mick* Pasco. Loved sister-in-law to Robin* and Bill* Watson, Ron and Dorothy Pasco, Maurice Pasco. Loved Auntie Jane to all her nieces and nephews and their families. Special friend of Alwyn, Shona, Pat, Raylee, Jen and Ann. A special thanks to mum's caregivers. Donations for the Blind Foundation guide dogs would be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium, on Monday, March 25, at 10.00am. Messages to 28 Benhar Street, Dunedin.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019