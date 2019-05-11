Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison LOOTS. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Gibson):

Passed peacefully in the company of her beloved husband, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Kay. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Faye, and Andrew and Carol. For the loving care and support I have had thank you to Paula, the Parkinson Community Educator, Royal District Nurses, you are wonderful girls, I.S.I. S, and the Hospice in your care of Ally. Thank you to Callum from Campbell and Sons, and Margaret from the Salvation Army.

Rest in peace in heaven

and I will see you there

According to Ally's wishes a private funeral has been held.







LOOTS, Alison Carol (Ally)(nee Gibson):Passed peacefully in the company of her beloved husband, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Kay. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Faye, and Andrew and Carol. For the loving care and support I have had thank you to Paula, the Parkinson Community Educator, Royal District Nurses, you are wonderful girls, I.S.I. S, and the Hospice in your care of Ally. Thank you to Callum from Campbell and Sons, and Margaret from the Salvation Army.Rest in peace in heavenand I will see you thereAccording to Ally's wishes a private funeral has been held. Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers