LOOTS, Alison Carol (Ally)
(nee Gibson):
Passed peacefully in the company of her beloved husband, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Kay. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Faye, and Andrew and Carol. For the loving care and support I have had thank you to Paula, the Parkinson Community Educator, Royal District Nurses, you are wonderful girls, I.S.I. S, and the Hospice in your care of Ally. Thank you to Callum from Campbell and Sons, and Margaret from the Salvation Army.
Rest in peace in heaven
and I will see you there
According to Ally's wishes a private funeral has been held.
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019