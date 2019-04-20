FLOCKTON-STANDISH,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison FLOCKTON-STANDISH.
Alison Frances (Al):
Of Wanaka, passed peacefully at Dunedin Public Hospital on April 18, 2019. Loved wife of the late Lindsay, loved mother of Tere and Caitlin, offsider, mate and wife of Bruce, loved daughter of the late Ted and Colleen Moore. Donations may be left at Al's service for Motor Neurone Disease Association. Celebrating Al's life and friendship will be held at The Luggate Pub on Wednesday, April 24, at 1.00pm, bring your singing voice. Messages to: 513 Mt Barker Road, Wanaka 9305.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019