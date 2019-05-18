MacKENZIE, Alice Shirley
(Shirley) (nee Bennett):
In her 84th year. Unexpectedly on May 9, 2019, at home on the farm doing what she loved. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Ken, much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn and Bruce Stewart (Greymouth), Lyn and Murray Wilkinson (Kaka Point), Doug and Annie (Alexandra), Vicki Dodds (Adelaide), loved mother-in-law of Gillian (Earnscleugh), much loved Grandma of Rebekah, Kenneth, and Joseph; Karen, Glenn and Fiona, Hayley and Brendon; Kelly and Sam, Jamie and Matt; Bradley and Bec, Kelsi and Mick, and Taylor, and great-grandma of Flynn, and Jontee Hyndman; Jay, Max, and Arlo Wilkinson; Carlin, Nathaniel, and Kaitlyn Driver; and Sophia Dodds. Dearly loved sister of Joan, Bev, Ngaire, Faye, and the late Noel and their families. At Shirl's request, a private service has been held. In memory of Shirley, donations to the Owaka Land SAR may be sent to Doug Nesbit Funeral Services, PO Box 52, Balclutha, or messages to 36 Rata Street, Kaka Point, RD1 Balclutha 9271.
Published in Southland Times on May 18, 2019