Alexander Patrick:

Alex's family are saddened to announce that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 28, 2019; aged 86 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Marie. Cherished father, father-in-law and treasured grandad of Louise and Wallace (Kauana) Matthew and Kate, Oliver and Mickayla Wilson; Michael and Kim (Otatara) Hannah; and Tina Shand.

R.I.P.

The family wish to thank their extended family; the staff of Southland Hospital and Vickery Court for their amazing care and support for both Alex and Marie especially over the last week. A Requiem Mass for Alex will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, at 1.30pm in the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the Mass for Winton St John Ambulance. Messages to 473 Benmore Otapiri Road, RD 2, Winton 9782.







