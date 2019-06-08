JOHNSTON,
Alexander Mullay:
(Retired J.P.)
Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Village, Gore, on Friday, May 31, 2019, aged 91 years. Cherished husband of Hazel, dearly loved father of Karen, the late Don and Sue, a loved grandfather of André and Michelle, Joëlle and Mark, Hannah, and Nicole, and great-grandfather of Joshua, Annaliese, and Sophie. A private family celebration of Alex's life has been held. Messages to 509 Waikaka Road, Maitland, RD 3, Gore 9773.
Published in Southland Times on June 8, 2019