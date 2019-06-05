CADE,
Lex (Alexander Edward):
After a long hard struggle and with his loving family by his side at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, five days short of his 71st birthday. Dearly loved husband of Diana, and father and father-in-law of Michael and Rachel, and Paul and Mel. A loved Grandfather of Katherine, Alice, Emily, Sophie, Bradley, and Anna. Treasured son of Doris and the late Rex Cade. Brother and brother-in-law of Errol and Jenny, and Peter and Diane. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Lex's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, June 8, at 10.00am. The service will conclude with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 124 King Street, Windsor, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019