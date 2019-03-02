JASPERSE,
Albert Terrance (Terry):
On February 20, 2019. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Alison, and loved son of the late David and Rina and stepson of Anne. Brother and brother-in-law of David and Kyla, Leah and Charlie, and Step Dad of Matt and Becky, special friend to Marina, Mike, and Ned. Opa to Jackson and Benji. Loved and cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At Terry's request a private cremation and family service has been held. Messages to 56 Rossington Drive, West Melton 7618.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 2, 2019