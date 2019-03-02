Acknowledgement

WILSON,

Alan Peter (Bessie, Al):

Sue, Brad, Steph, Kris, Ricky, Jo and families would like to thank the many people who sent messages, cards, letters, flowers, meals, groceries, and called either in or by phone after the sad loss of Al. We would like to thank the Search and Rescue, the staff of the marina, especially the late Louie, the helicopter search, Marty Black and the many others that helped us with the search. Thanks to Kate and Tim from the Queenstown Police for their support and kindness shown at such a difficult time. We would like to thank Southern Lakes Funeral Home along with Heather for the support and lovely farewell. To the many people that came some long distances to say goodbye to a wonderful man, we thank you, he did touch a lot of peoples lives in one way or another. Thank you to the Victim Support ladies, and also to the many that donated to the Search and Rescue. Also thanks to the Wakatipu Rugby Club for the loan of the clubrooms. There are a couple of people we would like to make a special thanks to, firstly we would like to thank Gerry from Alpine Supermarket, and a huge thanks to Quilly who helped in so many ways, and the boys would especially like to thank you for all your help and support to them. I would like to thank Ashlie for stepping into running the motel for which you did a wonderful job. The biggest thanks goes to Jayne and Henry from the time we found Al was missing until now and in the future. There is no way the boys or myself would have got through this without you guys. As there are just so many people to thank, please accept this as our personal appreciation for all the love and support we have been shown.





