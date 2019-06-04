Alan SOUNESS

Unexpectedly, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Invercargill; aged 76 years. Loved friend of Pam. Much loved Dad of Carey-Anne and Craig (Alexandra), loved son of the late Jessie and Harold Souness, and loved brother of Jan, the late Raymond and Eileen, and Ken. Loved uncle of Vicki and Paul Cameron. A service for Alan will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 11.00am on Thursday, June 6, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukemia and Blood Cancer Research may be left at the service. Messages to 693 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019
