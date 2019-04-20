GAUDIN,
Alan Ernest (Tiger):
Peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a brief illness, with his family at his side in his home; aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Loved father and father-in-law of Nanette and Barry, and Peter (Pistol), special dad to Emma and Paul. Grandad to Cullen, and Jasmine. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. As per Alan's wishes, a private family memorial was held on Tuesday, April 16, at Campbell & Sons, Mosgiel. Messages to 1 Armadale Street, Mosgiel 9024.
R.I.P in Holden Heaven,
All Our Love.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 20, 2019