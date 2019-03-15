CULL, Alan William (Cully):
Peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, aged 76. Loved partner of Shona and loved husband of the late Isabel. Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Suzie, Neville and Tiffany, Julie and Campbell, Michael and Sarah. Loved Grandad of Tyrone and Roman; Hermione, Persephone and Aleasha; Deana and Mitchell; Joshua and Sophie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Clara and Ian* and Shirley and Donald*. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in J Fraser & Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Monday, March 18, followed by private interment. Messages to 62 Ethel Street, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019