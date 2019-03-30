Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



BLACKLER, Alan Douglas:

After a short illness and courageous battle. At home peacefully with family on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Aged 73 years. Most dearly loved husband of Philippa. Much loved Dad, father-in-law and friend of Janine and Alan Wells, Craig and Tracey Blackler. Special and very proud grandfather of Corey Blackler, Todd and Ana Wells. Loved son of the late Doug and Molly Blackler. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Valerie and the late Barry Fordyce. Dearly loved uncle of Gary and Joanne, Trevor and Clare, Karen and Jason, and families. Friend of Don. A cherished nephew and cousin. A service to celebrate a life well lived will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Street, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Tuesday, April 2, followed by the burial at Wallacetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southland Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to 88 Pomona Road East, Makarewa 9876.







Published in Southland Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019

