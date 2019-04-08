BEAR, Alan:
It is with great sadness we announce that Alan has passed away peacefully in care at Vickery Court, on Saturday, April 6, 2019; in his
77th year. Adored father of Cynthia Endicott-Davies and husband Lyndon Endicott-Davies (Christchurch) and Jarrod Bear and partner Kerrie Gregory (Auckland), loved Poppa Bear of grandsons Taylan and Kyle Endicott-Davies and Cooper and Oliver Bear. A service for Alan Bear will be held at J Fraser and Sons, corner Esk & Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, April 10. Messages c/- 441 Halkett Rd, West Melton, Christchurch 7671.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 8, 2019