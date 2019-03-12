Agnes WILSON

WILSON, Agnes Grace:
On Friday, March 8, 2019, in the care of the staff at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Lyn (Adelaide), Neil and Lee (Tauranga), and the late Garth. Loved Nan of Courtney. A service to celebrate Agnes's life is to be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Frankton, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 23 Thornlea Drive, Welcome Bay, Tauranga, 3112.

