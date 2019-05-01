SHEAT,
Agnes Ellen (nee Byers):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Clifford Sheat, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Jenny, and grandmother to Alice and Adrian and their partners, Alister and Megan. Cherished great-nana of Ruby, Joel and Arthur. Sister to the late Jack, Richard, Ron, Jean, and Daph, and a special aunty to their families.
"Remembered always, dearly and fondly in our hearts."
A funeral service for Ellen will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, May 4, at.10.00am. The funeral will conclude with an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 92 Avenal Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from May 1 to May 2, 2019