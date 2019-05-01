DUGGAN,
Agnes (Nan) (nee Newton):
10.03.1936 - 30.04.2019
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital with family by her side. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken*, Pam and Russell, Carolyn and Keith, Julie and Darren. Loved Grannie and Great-Grannie. In lieu of flowers donations to Calvary Hospital would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Nan's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, May 3, at 1.00pm. Messages to 37 Northside Drive, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 1, 2019